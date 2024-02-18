Overton scores 23, Drake downs Murray State 95-72

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Kevin Overton had 23 points in Drake’s 95-72 victory over Murray State on Sunday. Overton…

Overton was 8 of 11 shooting, 5 for 8 from 3-point range, for the Bulldogs (22-5, 13-3 Missouri Valley Conference). Tucker DeVries scored 22 points while shooting 8 for 13, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc, and added seven rebounds. Atin Wright had 12 points, all on four 3-pointers. Drake made 17 of 30 3-pointers.

Quincy Anderson led the way for the Racers (11-16, 8-8) with 22 points and two steals. Jacobi Wood added 16 points for Murray State. Nick Ellington also recorded 14 points and seven rebounds.

Drake took the lead with 11:50 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. Overton led the Bulldogs in scoring with 12 points in the first half to help put them up 48-29 at the break. Drake extended its lead to 68-44 during the second half, fueled by an 8-0 scoring run. DeVries scored a team-high 12 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

