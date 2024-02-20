Overton leads Drake against Belmont after 23-point outing

Belmont Bruins (16-11, 9-7 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (22-5, 13-3 MVC) Des Moines, Iowa; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Belmont Bruins (16-11, 9-7 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (22-5, 13-3 MVC)

Des Moines, Iowa; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drake hosts the Belmont Bruins after Kevin Overton scored 23 points in Drake’s 95-72 victory over the Murray State Racers.

The Bulldogs have gone 14-0 in home games. Drake averages 80.0 points while outscoring opponents by 11.1 points per game.

The Bruins are 9-7 in MVC play. Belmont is 7-5 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.0 turnovers per game.

Drake’s average of 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Belmont allows. Belmont scores 8.7 more points per game (77.6) than Drake allows to opponents (68.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tucker DeVries is shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 20.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.6 steals. Darnell Brodie is averaging 13.5 points and nine rebounds over the past 10 games for Drake.

Malik Dia is averaging 17.4 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Bruins. Cade Tyson is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games for Belmont.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 81.8 points, 36.5 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Bruins: 5-5, averaging 75.9 points, 34.0 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.