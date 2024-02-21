Overton leads Drake against Belmont after 23-point outing

Belmont Bruins (16-11, 9-7 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (22-5, 13-3 MVC) Des Moines, Iowa; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Belmont Bruins (16-11, 9-7 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (22-5, 13-3 MVC)

Des Moines, Iowa; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -9.5; over/under is 157

BOTTOM LINE: Drake hosts the Belmont Bruins after Kevin Overton scored 23 points in Drake’s 95-72 win against the Murray State Racers.

The Bulldogs are 14-0 in home games. Drake ranks fourth in the MVC in rebounding averaging 34.7 rebounds. Darnell Brodie leads the Bulldogs with 8.4 boards.

The Bruins have gone 9-7 against MVC opponents. Belmont ranks fifth in the MVC with 24.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Cade Tyson averaging 4.6.

Drake scores 80.0 points per game, 3.1 more points than the 76.9 Belmont gives up. Belmont has shot at a 47.7% clip from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points above the 43.9% shooting opponents of Drake have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tucker DeVries is averaging 20.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Bulldogs. Brodie is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Drake.

Tyson is shooting 46.0% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, while averaging 16.6 points and 5.7 rebounds. Malik Dia is shooting 44.6% and averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games for Belmont.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 81.8 points, 36.5 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Bruins: 5-5, averaging 75.9 points, 34.0 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

