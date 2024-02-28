Ouedraogo and the Cal Baptist Lancers host conference foe SFA

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (14-13, 7-9 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (14-13, 7-9 WAC) Riverside, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST…

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (14-13, 7-9 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (14-13, 7-9 WAC)

Riverside, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kyle Hayman and the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks take on Yvan Ouedraogo and the Cal Baptist Lancers in WAC play Thursday.

The Lancers are 10-5 in home games. Cal Baptist ranks fourth in the WAC with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Ouedraogo averaging 2.9.

The ‘Jacks are 7-9 against conference opponents. SFA has a 2-4 record in one-possession games.

Cal Baptist’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game SFA allows. SFA averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Cal Baptist allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Goodrick is averaging 8.4 points and 8.8 rebounds for the Lancers. Scotty Washington is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cal Baptist.

Latrell Jossell is averaging 11.5 points for the ‘Jacks. Jalil Beaubrun is averaging 12.2 points and 6.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for SFA.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 4-6, averaging 68.1 points, 34.1 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 2.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

‘Jacks: 3-7, averaging 68.8 points, 34.7 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.