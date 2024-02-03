Osobor leads No. 17 Utah State against San Diego State

Utah State Aggies (19-2, 7-1 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (16-5, 5-3 MWC) San Diego; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST…

Utah State Aggies (19-2, 7-1 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (16-5, 5-3 MWC)

San Diego; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aztecs -5.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Utah State takes on the San Diego State Aztecs after Great Osobor scored 31 points in Utah State’s 82-61 victory over the San Jose State Spartans.

The Aztecs have gone 10-0 at home. San Diego State is third in the MWC in team defense, giving up 67.3 points while holding opponents to 40.7% shooting.

The Aggies are 7-1 in conference matchups. Utah State has a 4-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

San Diego State makes 44.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than Utah State has allowed to its opponents (42.6%). Utah State has shot at a 50.3% clip from the field this season, 9.6 percentage points higher than the 40.7% shooting opponents of San Diego State have averaged.

The Aztecs and Aggies meet Saturday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaedon LeDee is averaging 20.5 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Aztecs. Reese Waters is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for San Diego State.

Osobor is averaging 19.1 points and 9.6 rebounds for the Aggies. Ian Martinez is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for Utah State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 7-3, averaging 74.4 points, 35.5 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Aggies: 9-1, averaging 81.0 points, 37.5 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

