Oregon visits USC following Couisnard’s 20-point showing

Oregon Ducks (14-6, 6-3 Pac-12) at USC Trojans (8-12, 2-7 Pac-12)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks -2; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon plays the USC Trojans after Jermaine Couisnard scored 20 points in Oregon’s 87-78 loss to the Arizona Wildcats.

The Trojans have gone 5-4 at home. USC has a 4-11 record against teams above .500.

The Ducks are 6-3 against Pac-12 opponents. Oregon averages 78.3 points and has outscored opponents by 5.4 points per game.

USC is shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 45.4% Oregon allows to opponents. Oregon has shot at a 47.1% clip from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points above the 43.1% shooting opponents of USC have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boogie Ellis is scoring 18.1 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Trojans. DJ Rodman is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for USC.

Couisnard averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Ducks, scoring 14.9 points while shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc. Jackson Shelstad is averaging 12.2 points over the past 10 games for Oregon.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 3-7, averaging 70.4 points, 35.1 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Ducks: 7-3, averaging 78.0 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

