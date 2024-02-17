Oregon visits Bilodeau and Oregon State

Oregon Ducks (16-8, 8-5 Pac-12) at Oregon State Beavers (11-14, 3-11 Pac-12) Corvallis, Oregon; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Oregon Ducks (16-8, 8-5 Pac-12) at Oregon State Beavers (11-14, 3-11 Pac-12)

Corvallis, Oregon; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks -6.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State hosts the Oregon Ducks after Tyler Bilodeau scored 21 points in Oregon State’s 79-61 loss to the Arizona State Sun Devils.

The Beavers have gone 11-4 in home games. Oregon State gives up 72.4 points and has been outscored by 4.0 points per game.

The Ducks are 8-5 in Pac-12 play. Oregon ranks sixth in the Pac-12 allowing 72.5 points while holding opponents to 45.2% shooting.

Oregon State’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Oregon gives up. Oregon has shot at a 45.7% clip from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points above the 43.7% shooting opponents of Oregon State have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Pope is averaging 17 points and 3.4 assists for the Beavers. Bilodeau is averaging 15.0 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 53.3% over the past 10 games for Oregon State.

Jermaine Couisnard is shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Ducks, while averaging 14.9 points and 1.8 steals. N’Faly Dante is averaging 13 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.8 blocks over the last 10 games for Oregon.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beavers: 2-8, averaging 64.6 points, 30.5 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Ducks: 5-5, averaging 75.6 points, 32.6 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.