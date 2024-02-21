Oregon State visits Tyson and Cal

Oregon State Beavers (11-15, 3-12 Pac-12) at California Golden Bears (11-15, 7-8 Pac-12) Berkeley, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Oregon State Beavers (11-15, 3-12 Pac-12) at California Golden Bears (11-15, 7-8 Pac-12)

Berkeley, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal faces the Oregon State Beavers after Jaylon Tyson scored 28 points in Cal’s 82-80 win over the Washington Huskies.

The Golden Bears are 8-6 in home games. Cal is 2-6 in one-possession games.

The Beavers are 3-12 in conference play. Oregon State gives up 71.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.9 points per game.

Cal averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 6.8 per game Oregon State gives up. Oregon State averages 68.0 points per game, 8.3 fewer points than the 76.3 Cal gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson is scoring 20.3 points per game with 7.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Golden Bears. Fardaws Aimaq is averaging 14.3 points and 12.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for Cal.

Jordan Pope is scoring 16.8 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Beavers. Tyler Bilodeau is averaging 14.5 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 54.4% over the last 10 games for Oregon State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Bears: 5-5, averaging 73.8 points, 38.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Beavers: 2-8, averaging 62.0 points, 30.4 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

