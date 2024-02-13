Oregon State visits Perez and Arizona State

Oregon State Beavers (11-13, 3-10 Pac-12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (12-12, 6-7 Pac-12) Tempe, Arizona; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Oregon State Beavers (11-13, 3-10 Pac-12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (12-12, 6-7 Pac-12)

Tempe, Arizona; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State faces the Oregon State Beavers after Jose Perez scored 21 points in Arizona State’s 85-77 victory over the Utah Utes.

The Sun Devils have gone 8-3 in home games. Arizona State has a 6-9 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Beavers have gone 3-10 against Pac-12 opponents. Oregon State is 4-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.1 turnovers per game.

Arizona State scores 69.6 points per game, 2.5 fewer points than the 72.1 Oregon State allows. Oregon State has shot at a 43.7% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points less than the 44.2% shooting opponents of Arizona State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Frankie Collins is scoring 13.7 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Sun Devils. Perez is averaging 12.9 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 40.2% over the last 10 games for Arizona State.

Jordan Pope is averaging 17.3 points and 3.4 assists for the Beavers. Tyler Bilodeau is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oregon State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun Devils: 3-7, averaging 70.6 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points per game.

Beavers: 2-8, averaging 65.7 points, 30.7 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.