Oregon State visits Oregon following Pope’s 30-point game

Oregon State Beavers (12-16, 4-13 Pac-12) at Oregon Ducks (18-9, 10-6 Pac-12)

Eugene, Oregon; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State takes on the Oregon Ducks after Jordan Pope scored 30 points in Oregon State’s 85-73 victory against the Stanford Cardinal.

The Ducks are 11-2 on their home court. Oregon is eighth in the Pac-12 in rebounding averaging 34.9 rebounds. Kwame Evans Jr. leads the Ducks with 5.0 boards.

The Beavers are 4-13 in Pac-12 play. Oregon State is 4-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Oregon’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Oregon State allows. Oregon State averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Oregon gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jermaine Couisnard is shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Ducks, while averaging 14.6 points and 1.7 steals. N’Faly Dante is shooting 68.0% and averaging 16.5 points over the past 10 games for Oregon.

Pope is averaging 17.5 points and 3.4 assists for the Beavers. Tyler Bilodeau is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Oregon State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 5-5, averaging 71.9 points, 35.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Beavers: 3-7, averaging 67.4 points, 31.5 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

