Oregon State plays USC, aims to end road skid

Oregon State Beavers (11-10, 3-7 Pac-12) at USC Trojans (8-13, 2-8 Pac-12)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State hits the road against USC looking to end its six-game road slide.

The Trojans are 5-5 on their home court. USC is 3-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.0 turnovers per game.

The Beavers are 3-7 in Pac-12 play. Oregon State is 6-5 in games decided by at least 10 points.

USC averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 6.9 per game Oregon State allows. Oregon State averages 70.6 points per game, 4.3 fewer than the 74.9 USC gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boogie Ellis is averaging 18 points and 3.3 assists for the Trojans. DJ Rodman is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for USC.

Jordan Pope is averaging 17.6 points and 3.6 assists for the Beavers. Dexter Akanno is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oregon State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 2-8, averaging 69.4 points, 33.4 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Beavers: 3-7, averaging 69.6 points, 31.3 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

