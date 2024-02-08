Oregon State hosts Washington State after Jones’ 20-point game

Washington State Cougars (16-6, 7-4 Pac-12) at Oregon State Beavers (11-11, 3-8 Pac-12) Corvallis, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Washington State Cougars (16-6, 7-4 Pac-12) at Oregon State Beavers (11-11, 3-8 Pac-12)

Corvallis, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -9.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State faces the Oregon State Beavers after Isaac Jones scored 20 points in Washington State’s 90-87 overtime win over the Washington Huskies.

The Beavers are 11-2 on their home court. Oregon State allows 72.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.8 points per game.

The Cougars are 7-4 in Pac-12 play. Washington State is second in the Pac-12 allowing 67.8 points while holding opponents to 40.9% shooting.

Oregon State’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Washington State gives up. Washington State averages 76.4 points per game, 3.7 more than the 72.7 Oregon State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Pope is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Beavers. Tyler Bilodeau is averaging 16.2 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Oregon State.

Myles Rice is averaging 15.7 points, 3.7 assists and 1.7 steals for the Cougars. Jones is averaging 16.4 points and 8.1 rebounds while shooting 59.3% over the past 10 games for Washington State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beavers: 3-7, averaging 68.8 points, 30.4 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Cougars: 7-3, averaging 77.2 points, 34.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

