Oregon State Beavers face the Washington Huskies on 3-game losing streak

Washington Huskies (12-11, 4-8 Pac-12) at Oregon State Beavers (11-12, 3-9 Pac-12) Corvallis, Oregon; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Washington Huskies (12-11, 4-8 Pac-12) at Oregon State Beavers (11-12, 3-9 Pac-12)

Corvallis, Oregon; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -5.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State aims to stop its three-game skid when the Beavers take on Washington.

The Beavers are 11-3 in home games. Oregon State gives up 72.3 points and has been outscored by 3.0 points per game.

The Huskies are 4-8 in Pac-12 play. Washington leads the Pac-12 scoring 17.1 fast break points per game.

Oregon State is shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 44.5% Washington allows to opponents. Washington averages 9.0 more points per game (81.3) than Oregon State gives up (72.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Pope is scoring 17.2 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Beavers. Tyler Bilodeau is averaging 14.7 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 52.9% over the past 10 games for Oregon State.

Keion Brooks Jr. is shooting 50.2% and averaging 21.0 points for the Huskies. Sahvir Wheeler is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beavers: 2-8, averaging 66.0 points, 30.6 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Huskies: 4-6, averaging 79.9 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.