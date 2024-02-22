Oregon plays Stanford following Dante’s 22-point outing

Oregon Ducks (17-8, 9-5 Pac-12) at Stanford Cardinal (12-13, 7-8 Pac-12) Stanford, California; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Oregon Ducks (17-8, 9-5 Pac-12) at Stanford Cardinal (12-13, 7-8 Pac-12)

Stanford, California; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinal -1; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon plays the Stanford Cardinal after N’Faly Dante scored 22 points in Oregon’s 60-58 victory against the Oregon State Beavers.

The Cardinal have gone 9-4 at home. Stanford ranks third in the Pac-12 with 16.8 assists per game led by Jared Bynum averaging 5.2.

The Ducks are 9-5 against Pac-12 opponents. Oregon is seventh in the Pac-12 scoring 31.8 points per game in the paint led by Dante averaging 11.5.

Stanford makes 47.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than Oregon has allowed to its opponents (45.1%). Oregon has shot at a 45.6% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 44.7% shooting opponents of Stanford have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maxime Raynaud is averaging 15.1 points and 10 rebounds for the Cardinal. Mike Jones is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Stanford.

Kwame Evans Jr. is averaging 7.8 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Ducks. Jermaine Couisnard is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games for Oregon.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 4-6, averaging 75.4 points, 34.4 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Ducks: 5-5, averaging 72.7 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.