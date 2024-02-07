Oregon hosts Washington following Brooks’ 35-point performance

Washington Huskies (12-10, 4-7 Pac-12) at Oregon Ducks (15-7, 7-4 Pac-12) Eugene, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Washington…

Washington Huskies (12-10, 4-7 Pac-12) at Oregon Ducks (15-7, 7-4 Pac-12)

Eugene, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington visits the Oregon Ducks after Keion Brooks Jr. scored 35 points in Washington’s 90-87 overtime loss to the Washington State Cougars.

The Ducks have gone 10-1 at home. Oregon averages 77.5 points and has outscored opponents by 4.9 points per game.

The Huskies are 4-7 against Pac-12 opponents. Washington ranks sixth in the Pac-12 with 14.5 assists per game led by Sahvir Wheeler averaging 5.9.

Oregon is shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 44.7% Washington allows to opponents. Washington averages 8.8 more points per game (81.4) than Oregon allows to opponents (72.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jermaine Couisnard is averaging 14.3 points and 1.7 steals for the Ducks. Jackson Shelstad is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Oregon.

Brooks is scoring 21.2 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Huskies. Wheeler is averaging 15.0 points and 3.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 6-4, averaging 75.5 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Huskies: 4-6, averaging 80.9 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.