Oral Roberts visits South Dakota State on 3-game road slide

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (11-12, 5-5 Summit League) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (13-11, 6-3 Summit League) Brookings, South Dakota;…

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (11-12, 5-5 Summit League) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (13-11, 6-3 Summit League)

Brookings, South Dakota; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts travels to South Dakota State looking to break its three-game road slide.

The Jackrabbits have gone 8-3 at home. South Dakota State is fifth in the Summit League at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 72.6 points while holding opponents to 41.7% shooting.

The Golden Eagles are 5-5 in conference games. Oral Roberts has a 3-7 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

South Dakota State’s average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Oral Roberts gives up. Oral Roberts averages 75.6 points per game, 3.0 more than the 72.6 South Dakota State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zeke Mayo is shooting 45.7% and averaging 18.7 points for the Jackrabbits. Matthew Mims is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for South Dakota State.

Kareem Thompson is shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, while averaging 12.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals. Issac McBride is shooting 45.9% and averaging 22.3 points over the last 10 games for Oral Roberts.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jackrabbits: 6-4, averaging 78.6 points, 35.7 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 5-5, averaging 77.0 points, 32.5 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.