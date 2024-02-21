Oral Roberts visits Omaha following Fidler’s 26-point game

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (11-15, 5-8 Summit League) at Omaha Mavericks (13-15, 6-7 Summit League) Omaha, Nebraska; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (11-15, 5-8 Summit League) at Omaha Mavericks (13-15, 6-7 Summit League)

Omaha, Nebraska; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha plays the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles after Frankie Fidler scored 26 points in Omaha’s 85-77 overtime loss to the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

The Mavericks are 10-3 in home games. Omaha is ninth in the Summit League with 10.2 assists per game led by Fidler averaging 2.8.

The Golden Eagles are 5-8 against Summit League opponents. Oral Roberts has a 6-9 record against opponents above .500.

Omaha averages 75.5 points per game, 0.4 fewer points than the 75.9 Oral Roberts allows. Oral Roberts averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Omaha allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fidler is shooting 45.3% and averaging 19.6 points for the Mavericks. Marquel Sutton is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Omaha.

Issac McBride is averaging 20.4 points for the Golden Eagles. Jailen Bedford is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Oral Roberts.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 80.7 points, 33.0 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.6 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 3-7, averaging 72.3 points, 33.3 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

