Oral Roberts hosts North Dakota following Eaglestaff’s 33-point game

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (16-11, 8-4 Summit League) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (11-14, 5-7 Summit League) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday,…

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (16-11, 8-4 Summit League) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (11-14, 5-7 Summit League)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota takes on the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles after Treysen Eaglestaff scored 33 points in North Dakota’s 92-78 victory over the Denver Pioneers.

The Golden Eagles are 9-3 in home games. Oral Roberts is eighth in the Summit League with 6.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Jake Shannon averaging 2.0.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 8-4 in Summit League play. North Dakota ranks second in the Summit League with 36.9 rebounds per game led by Amar Kuljuhovic averaging 8.4.

Oral Roberts is shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 45.0% North Dakota allows to opponents. North Dakota averages 75.3 points per game, 0.5 fewer than the 75.8 Oral Roberts allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Issac McBride is averaging 20.3 points for the Golden Eagles. Jailen Bedford is averaging 13.8 points and 7.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for Oral Roberts.

B.J. Omot is scoring 17.0 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Fightin’ Hawks. Tyree Ihenacho is averaging 15.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists over the past 10 games for North Dakota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 4-6, averaging 74.2 points, 33.5 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Fightin’ Hawks: 8-2, averaging 78.9 points, 37.8 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.