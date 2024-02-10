Oral Roberts faces South Dakota State, looks to break road slide

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (11-12, 5-5 Summit League) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (13-11, 6-3 Summit League) Brookings, South Dakota;…

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (11-12, 5-5 Summit League) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (13-11, 6-3 Summit League)

Brookings, South Dakota; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jackrabbits -8; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts hits the road against South Dakota State looking to break its three-game road losing streak.

The Jackrabbits are 8-3 in home games. South Dakota State has a 6-9 record against opponents over .500.

The Golden Eagles are 5-5 against conference opponents. Oral Roberts is sixth in the Summit League scoring 75.6 points per game and is shooting 44.9%.

South Dakota State makes 47.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.0 percentage points higher than Oral Roberts has allowed to its opponents (43.5%). Oral Roberts averages 75.6 points per game, 3.0 more than the 72.6 South Dakota State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zeke Mayo is averaging 18.7 points, six rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Jackrabbits. William Kyle III is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for South Dakota State.

Issac McBride is averaging 20.4 points and 3.2 assists for the Golden Eagles. Jailen Bedford is averaging 14.9 points and seven rebounds over the past 10 games for Oral Roberts.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jackrabbits: 6-4, averaging 78.6 points, 35.7 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 5-5, averaging 77.0 points, 32.5 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

