O’Neal, Cornelius guide Jackson State past Arkansas-Pine Bluff 76-63

The Associated Press

February 12, 2024, 11:37 PM

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Jordan O’Neal and Keionte Cornelius scored 17 points apiece to help Jackson State defeat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 76-63 on Monday night.

O’Neal also had five rebounds for the Tigers (10-14, 6-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Cornelius shot 4 for 8 from 3-point range. Keiveon Hunt had 14 points.

The Golden Lions (10-14, 5-6) were led by Robert Lewis with 16 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks. Lonnell Martin Jr. and Zach Reinhart both scored nine.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

