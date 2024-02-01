Omot scores 25, North Dakota knocks off South Dakota 95-81

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — B.J. Omot had 25 points in North Dakota’s 95-81 victory over South Dakota on Thursday night.…

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — B.J. Omot had 25 points in North Dakota’s 95-81 victory over South Dakota on Thursday night.

North Dakota won in Vermillion in back-to-back years for the first time since 1998-99.

Omot shot 8 for 16 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 6 of 8 from the free throw line for the Fightin’ Hawks (13-10, 5-3 Summit League). Tyree Ihenacho scored 21 points while shooting 8 for 15 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line. Amar Kuljuhovic shot 7 of 11 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 17 points, while adding 17 rebounds.

Kuljuhovic was the first Fighting Hawk to grab that many reboards since Marlon Stewart in the 2019-2020 season.

The Coyotes (9-14, 2-6) were led in scoring by Kaleb Stewart, who finished with 18 points. Paul Bruns added 18 points for South Dakota. In addition, Max Burchill had 16 points.

