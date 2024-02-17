Omot scores 20 in North Dakota’s 78-65 victory against Oral Roberts

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — B.J. Omot’s 20 points helped North Dakota defeat Oral Roberts 78-65 on Saturday night. Omot also…

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — B.J. Omot’s 20 points helped North Dakota defeat Oral Roberts 78-65 on Saturday night.

Omot also contributed six rebounds for the Fightin’ Hawks (17-11, 9-4 Summit League). Treysen Eaglestaff scored 17 points while shooting 6 for 14 (0 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free throw line. Tyree Ihenacho was 4 of 9 shooting, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 6 from the line to finish with 13 points.

Issac McBride finished with 23 points and two steals for the Golden Eagles (11-15, 5-8). Kareem Thompson added 12 points, 10 rebounds and two steals for Oral Roberts. Jailen Bedford also had 12 points and seven rebounds.

North Dakota travels to North Dakota State on Feb. 24. Oral Roberts visits Omaha on Thursday.

