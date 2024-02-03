Omot and North Dakota host North Dakota State

North Dakota State Bison (10-12, 3-4 Summit League) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (13-10, 5-3 Summit League) Grand Forks, North…

North Dakota State Bison (10-12, 3-4 Summit League) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (13-10, 5-3 Summit League)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fightin’ Hawks -4.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota faces the North Dakota State Bison after B.J. Omot scored 25 points in North Dakota’s 95-81 win against the South Dakota Coyotes.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 6-3 on their home court. North Dakota is sixth in the Summit League scoring 75.4 points while shooting 43.8% from the field.

The Bison are 3-4 in conference play. North Dakota State is 5-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.3 turnovers per game.

North Dakota averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 6.8 per game North Dakota State gives up. North Dakota State averages 77.2 points per game, 4.5 more than the 72.7 North Dakota gives up to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Omot is averaging 17.5 points for the Fightin’ Hawks. Treysen Eaglestaff is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Dakota.

Damari Wheeler-Thomas is averaging 12.6 points for the Bison. Boden Skunberg is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games for North Dakota State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Hawks: 5-5, averaging 75.7 points, 36.0 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Bison: 3-7, averaging 76.4 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 3.8 steals and 0.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

