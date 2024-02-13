Omier and Miami (FL) host Clemson

Miami Hurricanes (15-9, 6-7 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (16-7, 6-6 ACC) Clemson, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Miami Hurricanes (15-9, 6-7 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (16-7, 6-6 ACC)

Clemson, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) visits the Clemson Tigers after Norchad Omier scored 20 points in Miami (FL)’s 75-72 loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The Tigers are 8-3 on their home court. Clemson is second in the ACC with 26.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Ian Schieffelin averaging 6.3.

The Hurricanes are 6-7 in conference matchups. Miami (FL) is fifth in the ACC scoring 78.7 points per game and is shooting 47.2%.

Clemson averages 79.0 points, 7.2 more per game than the 71.8 Miami (FL) allows. Miami (FL) averages 6.5 more points per game (78.7) than Clemson gives up (72.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Schieffelin is averaging 9.8 points and 9.5 rebounds for the Tigers. PJ Hall is averaging 19.4 points over the last 10 games for Clemson.

Omier is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 9.8 rebounds for the Hurricanes. Nijel Pack is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Miami (FL).

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 74.7 points, 37.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Hurricanes: 4-6, averaging 69.5 points, 36.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

