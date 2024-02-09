Omaha visits North Dakota State following Morgan’s 31-point performance

Omaha Mavericks (12-13, 5-5 Summit League) at North Dakota State Bison (11-13, 4-5 Summit League) Fargo, North Dakota; Saturday, 2…

Omaha Mavericks (12-13, 5-5 Summit League) at North Dakota State Bison (11-13, 4-5 Summit League)

Fargo, North Dakota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State plays the Omaha Mavericks after Andrew Morgan scored 31 points in North Dakota State’s 82-78 overtime victory against the UMKC Kangaroos.

The Bison are 7-3 in home games. North Dakota State averages 76.6 points while outscoring opponents by 1.7 points per game.

The Mavericks have gone 5-5 against Summit League opponents. Omaha is seventh in the Summit League with 33.8 rebounds per game led by Marquel Sutton averaging 6.5.

North Dakota State makes 47.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than Omaha has allowed to its opponents (44.2%). Omaha has shot at a 45.9% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points below the 46.4% shooting opponents of North Dakota State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boden Skunberg averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, scoring 15.1 points while shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc. Morgan is averaging 12.4 points over the past 10 games for North Dakota State.

Tony Osburn averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, scoring 7.8 points while shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc. Frankie Fidler is averaging 21.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists over the last 10 games for Omaha.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 4-6, averaging 77.5 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 3.4 steals and 0.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points per game.

Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 78.2 points, 33.2 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

