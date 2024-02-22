Omaha defeats Oral Roberts 71-70

Live Radio
The Associated Press

February 22, 2024, 11:01 PM

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Marquel Sutton had 19 points in Omaha’s 71-70 win against Oral Roberts on Thursday night.

Sutton added five rebounds for the Mavericks (14-15, 7-7 Summit League). Frankie Fidler scored 16 points and added 13 rebounds. Nick Davis was 5 of 11 shooting and 6 of 9 from the free throw line to finish with 16 points.

Omaha built a four-point lead with 14 seconds left. Jailen Bradford’s 3-pointer in the last second for Oral Roberts accounted for the one-point margin.

Bedford finished with 24 points and six rebounds for the Golden Eagles (11-16, 5-9). DeShang Weaver added 14 points and eight rebounds for Oral Roberts. Issac McBride also had 14 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

