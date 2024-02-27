Olivari, Xavier Musketeers to host Nelson and the DePaul Blue Demons

DePaul Blue Demons (3-24, 0-16 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (13-14, 7-9 Big East) Cincinnati; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

DePaul Blue Demons (3-24, 0-16 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (13-14, 7-9 Big East)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Da’Sean Nelson and the DePaul Blue Demons take on Quincy Olivari and the Xavier Musketeers in Big East play Wednesday.

The Musketeers are 10-6 in home games. Xavier has a 2-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Blue Demons are 0-16 against conference opponents. DePaul has a 2-22 record against opponents over .500.

Xavier is shooting 43.1% from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points lower than the 48.2% DePaul allows to opponents. DePaul has shot at a 42.1% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points less than the 42.5% shooting opponents of Xavier have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dayvion McKnight is averaging 12 points, five assists and 1.5 steals for the Musketeers. Olivari is averaging 18.9 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Xavier.

K.T. Raimey is shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Demons, while averaging 7.4 points. Jaden Henley is averaging 11.8 points and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games for DePaul.

LAST 10 GAMES: Musketeers: 4-6, averaging 74.3 points, 36.4 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points per game.

Blue Demons: 0-10, averaging 64.1 points, 29.0 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.