Ole Miss visits Sheppard and No. 17 Kentucky

Ole Miss Rebels (18-5, 5-5 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (16-7, 6-4 SEC) Lexington, Kentucky; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Ole Miss Rebels (18-5, 5-5 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (16-7, 6-4 SEC)

Lexington, Kentucky; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Kentucky hosts the Ole Miss Rebels after Reed Sheppard scored 21 points in Kentucky’s 89-85 loss to the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

The Wildcats are 10-4 in home games. Kentucky averages 89.5 points while outscoring opponents by 10.7 points per game.

The Rebels are 5-5 in conference matchups. Ole Miss scores 76.4 points while outscoring opponents by 5.0 points per game.

Kentucky averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game, 2.6 more made shots than the 7.4 per game Ole Miss allows. Ole Miss averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Kentucky allows.

The Wildcats and Rebels square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antonio Reeves is shooting 49.8% and averaging 19.6 points for the Wildcats. Rob Dillingham is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Kentucky.

Matthew Murrell is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Rebels. Jaylen Murray is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Ole Miss.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 87.9 points, 39.1 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 7.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.6 points per game.

Rebels: 5-5, averaging 75.1 points, 32.1 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.