Ole Miss takes on No. 15 South Carolina following Flanigan’s 20-point showing

Ole Miss Rebels (18-4, 5-4 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (19-3, 7-2 SEC)

Columbia, South Carolina; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gamecocks -4; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: Ole Miss plays the No. 15 South Carolina Gamecocks after Allen Flanigan scored 20 points in Ole Miss’ 91-77 loss to the Auburn Tigers.

The Gamecocks have gone 11-1 in home games. South Carolina has a 15-3 record against opponents over .500.

The Rebels are 5-4 against SEC opponents. Ole Miss is seventh in the SEC scoring 76.9 points per game and is shooting 45.7%.

South Carolina scores 72.7 points per game, 1.1 more points than the 71.6 Ole Miss allows. Ole Miss averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game South Carolina allows.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meechie Johnson Jr. is shooting 41.0% and averaging 14.9 points for the Gamecocks. Ta’Lon Cooper is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for South Carolina.

Matthew Murrell is shooting 47.3% and averaging 16.8 points for the Rebels. Jaylen Murray is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Ole Miss.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 8-2, averaging 71.2 points, 36.6 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Rebels: 6-4, averaging 78.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

