Ole Miss plays Mississippi State after Murrell’s 26-point game

Ole Miss Rebels (19-6, 6-6 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (17-8, 6-6 SEC) Starkville, Mississippi; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Ole Miss Rebels (19-6, 6-6 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (17-8, 6-6 SEC)

Starkville, Mississippi; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ole Miss visits the Mississippi State Bulldogs after Matthew Murrell scored 26 points in Ole Miss’ 79-76 win over the Missouri Tigers.

The Bulldogs have gone 10-2 in home games. Mississippi State ranks fourth in the SEC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 67.4 points while holding opponents to 40.6% shooting.

The Rebels are 6-6 against conference opponents. Ole Miss ranks sixth in the SEC giving up 71.8 points while holding opponents to 43.2% shooting.

Mississippi State’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Ole Miss gives up. Ole Miss scores 8.6 more points per game (76.0) than Mississippi State allows to opponents (67.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Hubbard is shooting 38.1% and averaging 15.0 points for the Bulldogs. Shakeel Moore is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Mississippi State.

Murrell is shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, while averaging 17.1 points and 1.8 steals. Allen Flanigan is shooting 44.1% and averaging 14.4 points over the past 10 games for Ole Miss.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 72.3 points, 40.5 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Rebels: 5-5, averaging 72.6 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

