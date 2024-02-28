Old Dominion visits Appalachian State following Williams’ 33-point outing

Old Dominion Monarchs (7-22, 3-14 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (24-5, 14-2 Sun Belt) Boone, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30…

Old Dominion Monarchs (7-22, 3-14 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (24-5, 14-2 Sun Belt)

Boone, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -14.5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion faces the Appalachian State Mountaineers after Tyrone Williams scored 33 points in Old Dominion’s 75-59 victory against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

The Mountaineers are 13-0 in home games. Appalachian State ranks fourth in the Sun Belt with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Tre’Von Spillers averaging 2.9.

The Monarchs are 3-14 against Sun Belt opponents. Old Dominion is 1-3 in one-possession games.

Appalachian State’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Old Dominion gives up. Old Dominion has shot at a 42.1% rate from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points greater than the 38.7% shooting opponents of Appalachian State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spillers is averaging 12.8 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Terence Harcum is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games for Appalachian State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 9-1, averaging 80.2 points, 40.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 7.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Monarchs: 2-8, averaging 67.5 points, 36.9 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.