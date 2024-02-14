Old Dominion takes on Louisiana, looks to end 3-game slide

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (16-9, 8-4 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (6-19, 2-11 Sun Belt) Norfolk, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (16-9, 8-4 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (6-19, 2-11 Sun Belt)

Norfolk, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion looks to end its three-game losing streak when the Monarchs take on Louisiana.

The Monarchs are 4-7 on their home court. Old Dominion is 4-9 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.6 turnovers per game.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 8-4 against conference opponents. Louisiana averages 77.6 points while outscoring opponents by 6.8 points per game.

Old Dominion averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 4.6 per game Louisiana allows. Louisiana averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Old Dominion gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vasean Allette is shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Monarchs, while averaging 17.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.8 steals. Chaunce Jenkins is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for Old Dominion.

LAST 10 GAMES: Monarchs: 2-8, averaging 71.7 points, 35.9 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Ragin’ Cajuns: 8-2, averaging 79.3 points, 35.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.