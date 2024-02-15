Old Dominion hosts Louisiana on 4-game home slide

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (16-9, 8-4 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (6-19, 2-11 Sun Belt) Norfolk, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (16-9, 8-4 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (6-19, 2-11 Sun Belt)

Norfolk, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ragin’ Cajuns -4; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion takes on Louisiana looking to end its four-game home slide.

The Monarchs are 4-7 in home games. Old Dominion averages 10.6 turnovers per game and is 4-9 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 8-4 against Sun Belt opponents. Louisiana is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Old Dominion averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 4.6 per game Louisiana allows. Louisiana has shot at a 46.6% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points above the 43.7% shooting opponents of Old Dominion have averaged.

The Monarchs and Ragin’ Cajuns square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vasean Allette is averaging 17.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.8 steals for the Monarchs. Chaunce Jenkins is averaging 16 points over the past 10 games for Old Dominion.

LAST 10 GAMES: Monarchs: 2-8, averaging 71.7 points, 35.9 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Ragin’ Cajuns: 8-2, averaging 79.3 points, 35.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

