Old Dominion faces Central Michigan following Jenkins’ 22-point outing

Central Michigan Chippewas (13-10, 8-3 MAC) at Old Dominion Monarchs (6-18, 2-11 Sun Belt) Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Monarchs -4; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion hosts the Central Michigan Chippewas after Chaunce Jenkins scored 22 points in Old Dominion’s 78-73 loss to the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

The Monarchs are 4-6 on their home court. Old Dominion is 3-9 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Chippewas have gone 5-7 away from home. Central Michigan has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Old Dominion is shooting 42.7% from the field this season, the same percentage Central Michigan allows to opponents. Central Michigan averages 67.1 points per game, 10.2 fewer points than the 77.3 Old Dominion allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vasean Allette is shooting 45.2% and averaging 17.4 points for the Monarchs. Jenkins is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Old Dominion.

Anthony Pritchard is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Chippewas. Aidan Rubio is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Central Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Monarchs: 2-8, averaging 73.5 points, 35.6 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Chippewas: 8-2, averaging 69.5 points, 38.0 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

