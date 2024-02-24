Live Radio
Okpara scores 20, Harvard knocks off Pennsylvania 74-70

The Associated Press

February 24, 2024, 9:32 PM

BOSTON (AP) — Chisom Okpara’s 20 points helped Harvard defeat Pennsylvania 74-70 on Saturday night.

Okpara added seven rebounds for the Crimson (14-10, 5-6 Ivy League). Justice Ajogbor scored 16 points and added 13 rebounds and three blocks. Malik Mack was 2 of 11 shooting, including 0 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 11 for 13 from the line to finish with 15 points.

Clark Slajchert led the Quakers (10-16, 2-9) in scoring, finishing with 21 points. Nick Spinoso added 18 points and 11 rebounds for Pennsylvania. Tyler Perkins also had 17 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

