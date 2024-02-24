Okpara scores 20, Harvard knocks off Pennsylvania 74-70

BOSTON (AP) — Chisom Okpara’s 20 points helped Harvard defeat Pennsylvania 74-70 on Saturday night. Okpara added seven rebounds for…

BOSTON (AP) — Chisom Okpara’s 20 points helped Harvard defeat Pennsylvania 74-70 on Saturday night.

Okpara added seven rebounds for the Crimson (14-10, 5-6 Ivy League). Justice Ajogbor scored 16 points and added 13 rebounds and three blocks. Malik Mack was 2 of 11 shooting, including 0 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 11 for 13 from the line to finish with 15 points.

Clark Slajchert led the Quakers (10-16, 2-9) in scoring, finishing with 21 points. Nick Spinoso added 18 points and 11 rebounds for Pennsylvania. Tyler Perkins also had 17 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.