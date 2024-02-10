Oklahoma State visits Oklahoma following McCollum’s 20-point outing

Oklahoma State Cowboys (10-13, 2-8 Big 12) at Oklahoma Sooners (17-6, 5-5 Big 12) Norman, Oklahoma; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST…

Oklahoma State Cowboys (10-13, 2-8 Big 12) at Oklahoma Sooners (17-6, 5-5 Big 12)

Norman, Oklahoma; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sooners -12.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma faces the Oklahoma State Cowboys after Javian McCollum scored 20 points in Oklahoma’s 82-66 victory over the BYU Cougars.

The Sooners have gone 12-2 at home. Oklahoma is fourth in the Big 12 with 25.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Jalon Moore averaging 4.0.

The Cowboys are 2-8 in conference play. Oklahoma State is 1-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Oklahoma averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 6.1 per game Oklahoma State gives up. Oklahoma State averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Oklahoma allows.

The Sooners and Cowboys square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: McCollum is shooting 42.5% and averaging 14.5 points for the Sooners. Moore is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma.

Javon Small is averaging 14 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Cowboys. John-Michael Wright is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oklahoma State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 5-5, averaging 71.6 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Cowboys: 2-8, averaging 64.8 points, 30.0 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.