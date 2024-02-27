Oklahoma State knocks off No. 24 West Virginia 68-61

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Anna Gret Asi had 22 points and six assists, Quincy Noble scored 15 points and the…

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Anna Gret Asi had 22 points and six assists, Quincy Noble scored 15 points and the Oklahoma State women beat No. 24 West Virginia 68-61 Tuesday night.

Hannah Gusters added 15 points for Oklahoma State (14-14, 7-10 Big 12).

Jayla Hemingway hit a 3-pointer that gave the Mountaineers a 12-10 lead with 4:37 left but Asi tied it with a layup about a minute later and Noble added another layup that made it 14-12 with 2:27 left in the first quarter and Oklahoma State led the remainder.

Jordan Harrison scored 22 points and Ja’Naiya Quinerly added 17 for West Virginia (22-6, 11-6), which has lost three straight for the first time this season.

No,. 14 INDIANA 84, NORTHWESTERN 64

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) – Mackenzie Holmes had 28 points and nine rebounds, Sydney Parrish added 11 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 14 Indiana beat Northwestern for its fourth straight win in the series.

Holmes, a graduate student, surpassed Steve Alford (2,348) to become the second all-time leading scorer amongst Indiana’s men’s and women’s programs. She ranks first amongst the women’s record book with 2,375 career points. Calbert Cheaney — an NBA first-round pick by Washington — scored 2,613 points from 1989-93.

Parrish made a 3-pointer with 8:03 left in the second quarter for a double-digit lead Indiana would hold for the rest of the game. The Hoosiers pulled away in the third quarter by scoring 28 points to extend their lead to 71-45. Holmes scored eight straight points during a 16-0 run in the third.

Sara Scalia also scored 11 points for Indiana (23-4, 14-3 Big Ten).

Melannie Daley led Northwestern (8-20, 3-14) with 24 points on 12-of-18 shooting.

No. 21 BAYLOR 74, CINCINNATI 53

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jana Van Gytenbeek scored 19 points, Bella Fontleroy added 13 points and Baylor beat Cincinnati for its fourth straight victory.

Yaya Felder made her only 3-pointer of the game with four seconds left in the first quarter to give Baylor a 21-11 lead. The Bears led by double figures the rest of the way. Van Gytenbeek’s 3-pointer at the end of the third quarter gave Baylor its largest lead at 62-33.

Dre’una Edwards had 10 points and eight rebounds for Baylor (22-6, 11-6 Big 12).

Jillian Hayes scored 12 points and A’riel Jackson added nine for Cincinnati (13-15, 5-12).

No. 23 CREIGHTON 99, XAVIER 57

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Emma Ronsiek scored 15 of her 25 points in the first half and Creighton routed Xavier.

Five players scored in double figures for Creighton, which has won consecutive games since rebounding from a 20-point loss to then-No. 15 UConn on Feb. 19 that ended an 11-game winning streak. Each of the six seniors for Creighton had at least one of the Bluejays’ 10 3-pointers.

Morgan Maly scored 19 points and grabbed eight rebounds for Creighton (23-4, 14-3 Big East).

Creighton closed the first quarter on a 13-3 run for a 24-12 advantage and led 43-30 at the break. Xavier cut the deficit to 47-36 early in the third quarter before Creighton pulled away on a 22-6 run heading into the fourth. Eight Bluejays combined for 30 points, while shooting 87 % (13 of 15), in the fourth quarter.

Aizhanique Mayo scored 13 points and Daniela Lopez added 12 for Xavier (1-25, 0-17).

