Oklahoma State hosts Robinson and No. 19 BYU

BYU Cougars (18-6, 6-5 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (10-14, 2-9 Big 12)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 BYU faces the Oklahoma State Cowboys after Jaxson Robinson scored 21 points in BYU’s 90-88 victory over the UCF Knights.

The Cowboys have gone 9-5 at home. Oklahoma State has a 5-13 record against teams over .500.

The Cougars are 6-5 against Big 12 opponents. BYU ranks second in college basketball with 19.4 assists per game led by Dallin Hall averaging 5.0.

Oklahoma State is shooting 43.2% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 41.7% BYU allows to opponents. BYU averages 11.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 5.4 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Oklahoma State gives up.

The Cowboys and Cougars square off Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javon Small is shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, while averaging 14.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists. John-Michael Wright is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma State.

Hall is averaging nine points and five assists for the Cougars. Robinson is averaging 12 points over the last 10 games for BYU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 2-8, averaging 64.0 points, 30.7 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Cougars: 6-4, averaging 76.6 points, 35.4 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

