Oklahoma State hosts Perry and Kansas State

Kansas State Wildcats (14-7, 4-4 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (9-12, 1-7 Big 12) Stillwater, Oklahoma; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Kansas State Wildcats (14-7, 4-4 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (9-12, 1-7 Big 12)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -1.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State visits the Oklahoma State Cowboys after Tylor Perry scored 23 points in Kansas State’s 73-53 loss to the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Cowboys have gone 8-5 in home games. Oklahoma State has a 4-11 record against teams over .500.

The Wildcats are 4-4 against Big 12 opponents. Kansas State is ninth in the Big 12 with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Arthur Kaluma averaging 5.5.

Oklahoma State makes 44.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than Kansas State has allowed to its opponents (39.9%). Kansas State has shot at a 43.2% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points less than the 45.0% shooting opponents of Oklahoma State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javon Small is scoring 13.7 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Cowboys. Bryce Thompson is averaging 11.3 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 37.5% over the last 10 games for Oklahoma State.

Perry is averaging 14.4 points and 4.8 assists for the Wildcats. Cam Carter is averaging 15 points over the past 10 games for Kansas State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 3-7, averaging 66.8 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 65.8 points, 34.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.