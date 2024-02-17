Oklahoma State hosts No. 19 BYU following Robinson’s 21-point game

BYU Cougars (18-6, 6-5 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (10-14, 2-9 Big 12) Stillwater, Oklahoma; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

BYU Cougars (18-6, 6-5 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (10-14, 2-9 Big 12)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -6; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 BYU visits the Oklahoma State Cowboys after Jaxson Robinson scored 21 points in BYU’s 90-88 win against the UCF Knights.

The Cowboys have gone 9-5 at home. Oklahoma State is 1-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cougars have gone 6-5 against Big 12 opponents. BYU ranks sixth in the Big 12 with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Fousseyni Traore averaging 1.8.

Oklahoma State is shooting 43.2% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 41.7% BYU allows to opponents. BYU scores 13.0 more points per game (83.4) than Oklahoma State gives up to opponents (70.4).

The Cowboys and Cougars face off Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javon Small is shooting 41.6% and averaging 14.2 points for the Cowboys. John-Michael Wright is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma State.

Dallin Hall is averaging nine points and five assists for the Cougars. Robinson is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for BYU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 2-8, averaging 64.0 points, 30.7 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Cougars: 6-4, averaging 76.6 points, 35.4 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

