Oklahoma State and Oklahoma meet for conference matchup

Oklahoma Sooners (18-8, 6-7 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (12-14, 4-9 Big 12)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Javian McCollum and the Oklahoma Sooners visit Javon Small and the Oklahoma State Cowboys in Big 12 action.

The Cowboys have gone 10-5 at home. Oklahoma State has a 7-13 record against opponents over .500.

The Sooners are 6-7 against Big 12 opponents. Oklahoma is 1-1 in one-possession games.

Oklahoma State averages 71.7 points, 5.1 more per game than the 66.6 Oklahoma allows. Oklahoma averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Oklahoma State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Small averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc. Bryce Thompson is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma State.

McCollum averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Sooners, scoring 14.0 points while shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc. Jalon Moore is shooting 57.3% and averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 4-6, averaging 69.8 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Sooners: 5-5, averaging 69.3 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

