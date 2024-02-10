Okani, UIC Flames host the Northern Iowa Panthers

Northern Iowa Panthers (13-11, 7-6 MVC) at UIC Flames (9-15, 2-11 MVC) Chicago; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Nate…

Northern Iowa Panthers (13-11, 7-6 MVC) at UIC Flames (9-15, 2-11 MVC)

Chicago; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nate Heise and the Northern Iowa Panthers take on Toby Okani and the UIC Flames on Sunday.

The Flames are 4-7 in home games. UIC ranks fifth in the MVC in team defense, allowing 68.2 points while holding opponents to 41.5% shooting.

The Panthers have gone 7-6 against MVC opponents. Northern Iowa is ninth in the MVC with 33.3 rebounds per game led by Tytan Anderson averaging 6.2.

UIC averages 69.1 points per game, 2.0 fewer points than the 71.1 Northern Iowa allows. Northern Iowa has shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points higher than the 41.5% shooting opponents of UIC have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Rivera is scoring 14.7 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Flames.

Heise is scoring 13.6 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Panthers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 2-8, averaging 66.3 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Panthers: 6-4, averaging 66.4 points, 31.0 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.