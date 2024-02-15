Ohio visits Toledo after Hunter’s 20-point game

Ohio Bobcats (13-11, 7-4 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (15-9, 9-2 MAC) Toledo, Ohio; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Ohio…

Ohio Bobcats (13-11, 7-4 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (15-9, 9-2 MAC)

Toledo, Ohio; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio visits the Toledo Rockets after Jaylin Hunter scored 20 points in Ohio’s 100-87 loss to the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

The Rockets are 9-2 on their home court. Toledo scores 80.7 points and has outscored opponents by 3.3 points per game.

The Bobcats have gone 7-4 against MAC opponents. Ohio ranks third in the MAC scoring 35.0 points per game in the paint led by Shereef Mitchell averaging 8.0.

Toledo’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Ohio allows. Ohio averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Toledo allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Cochran is averaging 13.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and two steals for the Rockets.

Hunter is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Bobcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 7-3, averaging 83.5 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 78.4 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

