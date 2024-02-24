Ohio visits Coit and Northern Illinois

Ohio Bobcats (14-12, 8-5 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (9-17, 3-10 MAC) DeKalb, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Ohio Bobcats (14-12, 8-5 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (9-17, 3-10 MAC)

DeKalb, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -7.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois hosts the Ohio Bobcats after David Coit scored 28 points in Northern Illinois’ 70-63 loss to the Ball State Cardinals.

The Huskies have gone 5-7 in home games. Northern Illinois gives up 78.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.2 points per game.

The Bobcats are 8-5 in MAC play. Ohio ranks seventh in the MAC allowing 72.3 points while holding opponents to 43.1% shooting.

Northern Illinois’ average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Ohio gives up. Ohio has shot at a 45.9% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point above the 44.9% shooting opponents of Northern Illinois have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Coit is averaging 19.3 points and 3.3 assists for the Huskies. Zarigue Nutter is averaging 15.4 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Northern Illinois.

Jaylin Hunter is averaging 14.8 points, five assists and 1.5 steals for the Bobcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 3-7, averaging 68.3 points, 35.4 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 4.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Bobcats: 7-3, averaging 77.3 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

