Ohio visits Ball State following Anderson’s 20-point game

Ohio Bobcats (12-10, 6-4 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (12-10, 4-6 MAC)

Muncie, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -1.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State hosts the Ohio Bobcats after Jalin Anderson scored 20 points in Ball State’s 77-67 victory against the Western Michigan Broncos.

The Cardinals have gone 8-4 at home. Ball State is seventh in the MAC with 12.5 assists per game led by Anderson averaging 4.5.

The Bobcats have gone 6-4 against MAC opponents. Ohio ranks fifth in the MAC shooting 35.9% from 3-point range.

Ball State makes 46.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than Ohio has allowed to its opponents (42.5%). Ohio scores 7.8 more points per game (78.2) than Ball State gives up to opponents (70.4).

The Cardinals and Bobcats square off Tuesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Basheer Jihad is averaging 19.5 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Cardinals. Anderson is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Ball State.

Jaylin Hunter is averaging 13.8 points, 4.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bobcats. Shereef Mitchell is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for Ohio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, averaging 75.5 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 76.8 points, 35.0 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.