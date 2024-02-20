Ohio takes on Kent State after Clayton’s 22-point game

Kent State Golden Flashes (13-12, 6-6 MAC) at Ohio Bobcats (13-12, 7-5 MAC) Athens, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Kent State Golden Flashes (13-12, 6-6 MAC) at Ohio Bobcats (13-12, 7-5 MAC)

Athens, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -3.5; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio faces the Kent State Golden Flashes after AJ Clayton scored 22 points in Ohio’s 85-83 loss to the Toledo Rockets.

The Bobcats are 9-3 in home games. Ohio ranks third in the MAC with 34.7 points per game in the paint led by Shereef Mitchell averaging 8.0.

The Golden Flashes are 6-6 against MAC opponents. Kent State has a 7-9 record against opponents over .500.

Ohio is shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 45.1% Kent State allows to opponents. Kent State averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Ohio gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clayton is shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, while averaging 12.2 points and 1.7 blocks. Jaylin Hunter is shooting 50.4% and averaging 16.6 points over the past 10 games for Ohio.

Giovanni Santiago is averaging 8.4 points, 4.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Golden Flashes. VonCameron Davis is averaging 15.7 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 47.0% over the past 10 games for Kent State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 78.9 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Golden Flashes: 5-5, averaging 73.6 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

