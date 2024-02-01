Ohio State visits Sandfort and Iowa

Ohio State Buckeyes (13-8, 3-7 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (12-9, 4-6 Big Ten) Iowa City, Iowa; Friday, 7 p.m.…

Ohio State Buckeyes (13-8, 3-7 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (12-9, 4-6 Big Ten)

Iowa City, Iowa; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa hosts the Ohio State Buckeyes after Payton Sandfort scored 26 points in Iowa’s 74-68 loss to the Indiana Hoosiers.

The Hawkeyes are 8-3 on their home court. Iowa scores 84.4 points while outscoring opponents by 7.2 points per game.

The Buckeyes are 3-7 against Big Ten opponents. Ohio State has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

Iowa averages 84.4 points, 15.3 more per game than the 69.1 Ohio State allows. Ohio State averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Iowa allows.

The Hawkeyes and Buckeyes meet Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sandfort averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawkeyes, scoring 15.0 points while shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc. Tony Perkins is averaging 15.5 points, 4.1 assists and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games for Iowa.

Jamison Battle averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Buckeyes, scoring 14.1 points while shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc. Roddy Gayle Jr. is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Ohio State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 6-4, averaging 83.7 points, 35.1 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Buckeyes: 4-6, averaging 70.3 points, 37.9 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.