Ohio State knocks off No. 2 Purdue 73-69, giving interim coach Jake Diebler a victory in his debut

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Bruce Thornton scored 22 points and Jamison Battle added 19 as Ohio State stunned No. 2…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Bruce Thornton scored 22 points and Jamison Battle added 19 as Ohio State stunned No. 2 Purdue 73-69 on Sunday, giving interim coach Jake Diebler a victory in his debut with the Buckeyes.

Diebler replaced Chris Holtmann, who was fired Wednesday after several disappointing seasons. Ohio State (15-11, 5-10 Big Ten) entered the contest having lost nine of its last 11 games.

Zach Edey had 22 points and 13 rebounds for his 58th career double-double for the Boilermakers. Purdue (23-3, 12-3) had won nine straight and 16 of 17. Its last loss came against Nebraska, 88-72, on Jan. 9.

Purdue’s Lance Jones hit a 3-pointer to tie the score at 65 with 1:39 left. Battle hit a jumper and, with 34 seconds left, converted a pair of free throws to increase Ohio State’s lead to 69-65.

A dunk by Edey reduced Purdue’s deficit to two points with 16 seconds left. Running out time, the Boilermakers fouled Thornton, who converted two free throws and all but sealed the win.

SOUTH FLORIDA 90, NO. 24 FLORIDA ATLANTIC 86

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Selton Miguel scored a career-high 25 points and Chris Youngblood added 23 as American Athletic Conference-leading South Florida won its 11th straight game.

USF (19-5, 12-1 AAC), under first-year coach Amir Abdur-Rahim, nearly squandered a 25-point lead in front of a home record crowd of 10,659.

FAU (20-6, 10-3) got 23 points from Vladislav Goldin and 20 from Johnell Davis. The Owls, who advanced to the Final Four last season, dropped to third place in the American.

Miguel had 16 points and Youngblood picked up 15 as USF built a 46-31 halftime lead.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.