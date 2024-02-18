Ohio State hosts No. 2 Purdue following Edey’s 24-point performance

Purdue Boilermakers (23-2, 12-2 Big Ten) at Ohio State Buckeyes (14-11, 4-10 Big Ten) Columbus, Ohio; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST…

Purdue Boilermakers (23-2, 12-2 Big Ten) at Ohio State Buckeyes (14-11, 4-10 Big Ten)

Columbus, Ohio; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boilermakers -8.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Purdue visits the Ohio State Buckeyes after Zach Edey scored 24 points in Purdue’s 84-76 win over the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

The Buckeyes are 10-4 in home games. Ohio State is fifth in the Big Ten in rebounding averaging 37.0 rebounds. Felix Okpara leads the Buckeyes with 6.6 boards.

The Boilermakers have gone 12-2 against Big Ten opponents. Purdue ranks eighth in the Big Ten giving up 69.8 points while holding opponents to 41.3% shooting.

Ohio State scores 74.4 points per game, 4.6 more points than the 69.8 Purdue allows. Purdue averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Ohio State allows.

The Buckeyes and Boilermakers square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamison Battle averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Buckeyes, scoring 13.7 points while shooting 43.0% from beyond the arc. Bruce Thornton is shooting 39.1% and averaging 14.3 points over the past 10 games for Ohio State.

Braden Smith is averaging 12.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.7 steals for the Boilermakers. Edey is averaging 24.8 points over the last 10 games for Purdue.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 2-8, averaging 68.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Boilermakers: 9-1, averaging 84.8 points, 41.5 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.