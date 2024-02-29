Ohio State hosts Nebraska following Gary’s 22-point performance

Nebraska Cornhuskers (20-8, 10-7 Big Ten) at Ohio State Buckeyes (16-12, 6-11 Big Ten) Columbus, Ohio; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

Nebraska Cornhuskers (20-8, 10-7 Big Ten) at Ohio State Buckeyes (16-12, 6-11 Big Ten)

Columbus, Ohio; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buckeyes -3.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska visits the Ohio State Buckeyes after Juwan Gary scored 22 points in Nebraska’s 73-55 win against the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

The Buckeyes have gone 11-4 in home games. Ohio State averages 74.0 points and has outscored opponents by 4.1 points per game.

The Cornhuskers have gone 10-7 against Big Ten opponents. Nebraska is third in the Big Ten with 26.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Rienk Mast averaging 5.8.

Ohio State makes 44.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than Nebraska has allowed to its opponents (39.7%). Nebraska averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Ohio State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Felix Okpara is averaging 6.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Buckeyes. Bruce Thornton is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games for Ohio State.

Keisei Tominaga is scoring 14.0 points per game with 2.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Cornhuskers. Mast is averaging 13.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists over the past 10 games for Nebraska.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 3-7, averaging 69.7 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Cornhuskers: 7-3, averaging 74.6 points, 36.0 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

